FCC Chairwoman Probes Automakers on Connected Car Data Abuse

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, has initiated an inquiry into potential misuse of connected car technologies in abusive relationships. Rosenworcel has contacted nine major automakers, including General Motors, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Stellantis, Tesla, and Toyota, seeking detailed information on their plans to safeguard individuals from being stalked or harassed through vehicle location and other data accessible via connected car systems.

Connected Car Technologies: A Double-Edged Sword

Connected car technologies, a standard feature in almost all new vehicles, are designed to offer conveniences such as locating cars in parking lots, remote engine starting, and easy connection with emergency responders. However, these features, which rely heavily on wireless connectivity and location data, are potentially exploitable by domestic abusers. Rosenworcel’s initiative is driven by a pressing need to protect survivors of domestic violence and abuse, who may be at risk of being tracked and harmed by abusers with access to these technologies.

Automaker Response and Industry Implications

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing the auto industry, acknowledged the potential for misuse of connected vehicle technology for stalking or harassment. They have indicated that the industry is actively exploring ways to enhance federal or state policies to prevent such incidents. Rosenworcel is keenly interested in the automakers’ connected services, policies that allow abuse victims to revoke access to connected apps, and features upon request. She also wants to know if access can be removed from individuals listed on the vehicle’s title.

A Necessary Step Forward

This inquiry by the FCC comes in the wake of a revealing story published by The New York Times that detailed how connected cars can be weaponized in abusive relationships. The proactive steps taken by Rosenworcel and the FCC underscore the importance of addressing this critical issue. As technology continues to advance, it is essential that safeguards are put in place to prevent its misuse, and this inquiry marks an important step towards achieving that goal.