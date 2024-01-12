en English
Crime

FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information on Missing Hudson Valley Woman

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
In a renewed bid to solve a lingering mystery, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a substantial reward for information on the whereabouts of a missing Hudson Valley woman, Shaniece Harris. Harris, who has been missing since 2017, is the focal point of a case that has left authorities and communities in Sullivan and Orange counties on edge for years. In an effort to expedite the investigation, the FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information that could lead to an arrest.

Renewed Push for Clarity

The FBI’s announcement signifies a renewed sense of urgency in the case. Authorities are hopeful that the hefty reward will encourage those with potentially crucial information to come forward. Harris, who was known to frequent areas in Middletown and Monticello, disappeared without a trace, leaving local communities and law enforcement grappling with more questions than answers.

Contacting the FBI

As part of their appeal, authorities are urging anyone with information about Harris or her disappearance to contact the FBI New York Office at (212) 384-1000. Tips can also be submitted through local FBI offices, American Embassies or Consulates, or online at tips.fbi.gov. The call to action is not limited to those within the immediate vicinity, but applies to anyone who may hold valuable information, regardless of their location.

Other Missing Children in New York

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the FBI’s announcement also brought attention to the unsettling reality that many New York children who went missing during the holidays remain unaccounted for. Although the notice lacked additional details about these cases, it served as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle to ensure the safety and well-being of children across the state.

Crime United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

    © 2023 BNN
