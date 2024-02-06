'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5: Steven Williams Joins Cast, Shines Light on Ray Cannon's Past

The fifth season of 'FBI: Most Wanted' is set to introduce a new face deeply connected to Special Agent Ray Cannon's past. Veteran actor Steven Williams, renowned for notable roles in '21 Jump Street', 'The X-Files', and 'Supernatural', will be portraying the role of Ray Cannon's father, Ray Cannon Sr. This debut is slated for the episode airing on February 20, 2024.

An Addition to the Cast and Deepening Narratives

Williams' character will shed light on why Ray chose his career path and the nature of his relationship with Caroline. Depending on the unfolding narrative, viewers may see more of Williams in future episodes.

Moreover, Season 5 welcomes main cast member Shantel VanSanten, who embodies the character of Special Agent Nina Chase. She has previously graced the original 'FBI' series and will continue to do so in the 'FBI: Most Wanted'.

Unraveling Intriguing Plots

This season returns with the Fugitive Task Force grappling with the impact of discovering that an innocent individual was wrongfully incarcerated for the murder of Remy's brother. Notably, Remy is played by Dylan McDermott. The gripping revelation that the actual killer is someone close thickens the plot further.

In addition, Remy will be coming to terms with being an uncle to a college student who is uncertain about establishing a family relationship. In the backdrop of these personal narratives, the team faces professional challenges, including a series of bombings targeted at NYPD officers.

Where to Watch the Drama Unfold

After premiering on January 7, 2024, 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 continues to captivate viewers weekly. The audience can catch the episodes on CBS or stream them on Peacock.