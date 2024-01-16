FBI Issues Warning on Rising Online Financial Sextortion Cases

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a crucial public service announcement regarding a burgeoning online extortion scheme – financially motivated sextortion. This digital-age crime sees perpetrators manipulate victims into sharing personal or sensitive content, which is then used as a blackmailing weapon.

Advertisment

The Anatomy of Financially Motivated Sextortion

Sextortion involves an offender coercing minors to produce and send sexually explicit images or videos. In financially motivated sextortion, the offenders threaten victims with the release of this compromising material unless they receive payment. The primary victims are typically girls aged 10 to 17 for sextortion, and boys aged 14 to 17 for financially motivated sextortion. However, these schemes do not discriminate, and any child can become a victim.

International Web of Offenders

Advertisment

Offenders operating financially motivated sextortion rings are often located outside the United States, primarily in West African and Southeast Asian countries. Between October 2021 and March 2023, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations logged over 13,000 reports of online financial sextortion targeting minors. These incidents involved at least 12,600 victims—predominantly boys—and tragically resulted in a minimum of 20 suicides.

Surge in Sextortion Cases

There was a marked 20% increase in reports of financially motivated sextortion incidents involving minor victims between October 2022 and March 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year. FBI Springfield also observed a major uptick in financially motivated sextortion cases in 2023.

The FBI urges anyone targeted by these extortionists to sever all contact and report the interactions to the FBI through their tips website at tips.fbi.gov. The bureau also encourages the public to stay informed by subscribing to 'Inside the FBI' on podcast platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts, and following them through other channels.