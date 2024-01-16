FBI Confirms Gabby Petito's Death as Homicide, Fiancé Brian Laundrie Still Missing

In a recent development, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that the human remains discovered at Spread Creek campsite in the Bridger-Teton National Forest belong to 22-year-old Gabby Petito. The bureau has ruled her death as a homicide, while the cause of her death is still under investigation, pending the results of the final autopsy.

Laundrie Remains a Person of Interest

Gabby Petito mysteriously disappeared in late August during a trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who continues to be a person of interest in the case and remains missing. The FBI has requested the public to provide any assistance or information pertaining to Petito's death, particularly from individuals present at the Spread Creek campsite between August 27 and August 30.

Investigative Developments

The FBI has been actively collecting evidence at the Teton County coroner's office. The Teton County coroner has completed a preliminary autopsy and submitted the findings to federal authorities. The family's attorney, Richard Stafford, expressed gratitude to the press for respecting the family's privacy and stated that a formal announcement would be made once Gabby is home.

Former Utah medical examiner Todd Grey has speculated that the FBI's determination of homicide suggests significant evidence at the scene of the body's discovery. Adding to this, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, has reportedly confessed to killing her in a notebook found near his body in a Florida swamp. Laundrie's cause of death was suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, as revealed by his family's attorney.