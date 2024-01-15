FBI Arrests Transgender Woman for Threats, Raises Questions About Political Bias

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has apprehended Elizabeth West, a transgender woman, following her threats on Facebook to initiate a shooting spree aimed at 'transphobes.' West's arrest came after identifying a large cache - 27 firearms and an extensive volume of ammunition - in her residence. The federal prosecutors have levied charges against West for making interstate threats that originated from a Facebook post dated September 26. In this post, West voiced her frustrations resulting from bullying experiences and the looming potential of job loss, hinting at the long-term planning of a violent act.

Unveiling Elizabeth West's Social Media Activity

Authorities first approached West in September, but the arrest was delayed until months later after they monitored her social media activity. Her posts revealed deeply entrenched hatred towards black people, immigrants, and Jews. West demonstrated particular animosity towards black people, citing past instances of misgendering and mistreatment. Her resentment towards immigrants intensified upon learning about one receiving free transgender surgery.

The FBI's Characterization of West

The FBI's affidavit hints at links to far-right terror and white supremacy, framing West as a conservative terrorist. This characterization comes despite the absence of direct allegations related to her racist posts on a platform known as 'X.' The authorities justified West's arrest based on the threats in her Facebook post, the discoveries of violent drawings, and the FBI's probable cause.

Implications for the FBI

The case, reported by CourtWatch, underscores a recurring pattern where the FBI labels its targets as far-right white supremacist terrorists, even when the individuals do not align with the profile. This practice suggests a potential political bias in the reporting and handling of such cases.