Crime

Fayetteville Police Seek Public Help to Find Missing Teenager

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:56 pm EST
Fayetteville Police Seek Public Help to Find Missing Teenager

A sense of urgency pervades the city of Fayetteville, North Carolina, as the local Police Department seeks public assistance in a desperate bid to locate a 15-year-old girl, Inaija Brown-Spooner. Inaija, who has been missing since January 5, was last seen near Barcelona Drive. The police have detailed her appearance: a petite girl standing at 5’2″, weighing around 140 pounds, with distinctive brown eyes, black hair fashioned in a ponytail, and glasses that frame her youthful face.

Public Engagement in Law Enforcement

With the advent of social media and community watch programs, law enforcement agencies increasingly recognize the value of public engagement in solving cases, particularly those involving missing persons. In this instance, the Fayetteville Police Department has reached out to the community, urging anyone with information to step forward. Hints about Inaija’s preferred hangouts such as the vicinity of Cliffdale Road and the Burger King near Reilly Road have been shared, creating hope that someone might recognize her from these areas.

Anonymous Tip Submission

Recognizing that some may be hesitant to share information directly with the police, the department has provided avenues for anonymous tips. Fayetteville residents and others who may have come into contact with Inaija can submit information through the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers service. This can be done via a phone call, online, or even through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. This approach underscores the commitment of law enforcement to adapt to the digital age, leveraging technology to facilitate crime-solving and community safety.

A Plea for Inaija

Meanwhile, the plea for Inaija continues. A direct contact number for Investigative Assistant S. Roldan has been circulated, inviting anyone with potential leads about Inaija’s whereabouts to come forward. As each day passes, the need to find Inaija grows more pressing, reminding us of the vital role we all play in ensuring the safety of our communities.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

