Fayetteville Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Locating Runaway Teenager

On a quiet Saturday on Dornoch Drive, North Carolina, 15-year-old Adrianna Leach disappeared, leaving her community on edge. Now, the Fayetteville Police Department is making a public plea for assistance in locating the young girl, described as a runaway. Adrianna, last seen in a gray Nike hoodie and black jeans, has become the subject of an intense search operation that spans the breadth of Fayetteville and beyond.

A Community on High Alert

Adrianna’s absence has sent ripples through the Fayetteville community, with locals joining efforts with law enforcement in the hope of bringing her home. Known to frequent Lake Pine Drive, Emily Street, and Devers Street, residents in these areas have been urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that could aid in her location.

Police Appeal for Public Assistance

The Fayetteville Police Department has released a detailed description of Adrianna, and Investigative Assistant S. Roldan is spearheading the efforts to gather as much information as possible. The local community and the public at large are encouraged to contact him directly at (910) 354-7621 with any relevant details.

Anonymity Assured for Tipsters

For those who wish to contribute information but prefer to remain anonymous, the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers offer an alternative. The public can provide anonymous tips by calling their hotline or by submitting information online or through the ‘P3 Tips’ mobile application. In this time of urgency, every piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could become a pivotal factor in Adrianna’s safe return.

As the search continues, the Fayetteville community remains hopeful, embodying a collective resilience in the face of adversity. Their unity and determination serve as a poignant reminder that in times of crisis, a community’s strength lies in its ability to come together, demonstrating the enduring power of empathy and action.