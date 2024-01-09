en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fayetteville Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Locating Runaway Teenager

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Fayetteville Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Locating Runaway Teenager

On a quiet Saturday on Dornoch Drive, North Carolina, 15-year-old Adrianna Leach disappeared, leaving her community on edge. Now, the Fayetteville Police Department is making a public plea for assistance in locating the young girl, described as a runaway. Adrianna, last seen in a gray Nike hoodie and black jeans, has become the subject of an intense search operation that spans the breadth of Fayetteville and beyond.

A Community on High Alert

Adrianna’s absence has sent ripples through the Fayetteville community, with locals joining efforts with law enforcement in the hope of bringing her home. Known to frequent Lake Pine Drive, Emily Street, and Devers Street, residents in these areas have been urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that could aid in her location.

Police Appeal for Public Assistance

The Fayetteville Police Department has released a detailed description of Adrianna, and Investigative Assistant S. Roldan is spearheading the efforts to gather as much information as possible. The local community and the public at large are encouraged to contact him directly at (910) 354-7621 with any relevant details.

Anonymity Assured for Tipsters

For those who wish to contribute information but prefer to remain anonymous, the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers offer an alternative. The public can provide anonymous tips by calling their hotline or by submitting information online or through the ‘P3 Tips’ mobile application. In this time of urgency, every piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could become a pivotal factor in Adrianna’s safe return.

As the search continues, the Fayetteville community remains hopeful, embodying a collective resilience in the face of adversity. Their unity and determination serve as a poignant reminder that in times of crisis, a community’s strength lies in its ability to come together, demonstrating the enduring power of empathy and action.

0
Crime United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
41 seconds ago
Florida Attorney General Faces Opposition over Expansion of Jurisdiction in Drug Cases
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has sparked a statewide debate with her controversial proposal to expand the jurisdictional reach of her office’s statewide prosecutor, especially in drug trafficking cases. This move would traditionally be within the purview of local state attorneys. The initiative suggests that certain drug trafficking crimes should be classified as statewide offenses,
Florida Attorney General Faces Opposition over Expansion of Jurisdiction in Drug Cases
Reality TV Star Calum Best Accused of Sexual Assault in Spanish Court
4 mins ago
Reality TV Star Calum Best Accused of Sexual Assault in Spanish Court
Ex-Footballer Daniel Senda Receives Four-Year Suspension for Sexual Assault
10 mins ago
Ex-Footballer Daniel Senda Receives Four-Year Suspension for Sexual Assault
Audacious Motorbike Theft Rocks Quiet Beccles Town
50 seconds ago
Audacious Motorbike Theft Rocks Quiet Beccles Town
Significant ATM Fraud Strikes Russell Square, Camden
2 mins ago
Significant ATM Fraud Strikes Russell Square, Camden
Atlantic City Police Union Raises Alarm over Surging Homicides, Calls for Increased Law Enforcement
2 mins ago
Atlantic City Police Union Raises Alarm over Surging Homicides, Calls for Increased Law Enforcement
Latest Headlines
World News
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
19 seconds
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
24 seconds
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
53 seconds
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
1 min
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
1 min
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
1 min
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
2 mins
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
4 mins
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
59 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app