Fayetteville Man Arrested on Murder Charges Following Overdose Death

On January 26, 2024, an unidentified man in Fayetteville, Georgia, was found dead from an overdose of Oxycotin. The source of these pills was traced back to 23-year-old Levi McElwaney, leading to his subsequent arrest on charges of murder. This marks a significant case in the Fayette County Sheriff's Office's ongoing mission to hold drug dealers accountable for the life-altering consequences of their illicit trade.

Unraveling the Tangled Web of Illegal Drug Trade

The investigation into the fatal overdose was swift and thorough, leading detectives to McElwaney. He is now facing felony murder charges and charges for using a telecommunication facility to facilitate a drug transaction. These serious allegations underscore the lethal potential of the illegal drug trade and the lengths to which law enforcement will go to curb its devastating effects.

A Strong Stance Against Drug Dealers

Sheriff Barry Babb voiced the department's commitment to pursuing drug dealers responsible for overdoses, expressing optimism that this case would inspire similar actions against such individuals. "We will not stand idly by while drugs wreak havoc in our community," Babb stated, highlighting the Sheriff's Office's dedicated stance against drug-related crimes.

Protecting the Fayette County Community

In the face of rising drug-related incidents, the Sheriff's Office reiterated its dedication to combating drug trade and usage to ensure the safety of the Fayette County community. This case serves as a sobering reminder of the pervasive dangers of the illegal drug market and the dedication of law enforcement agencies to protect and serve their communities.