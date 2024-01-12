en English
Crime

‘Fawlty Towers’ Hotel’s Dark Past & Reboot of Iconic Sitcom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
In an unexpected turn of revelations, the renowned British sitcom ‘Fawlty Towers’ has a darker reality behind its comedic facade. The iconic show’s floor manager, Tony Guyan, unveiled the real-life hotel’s notorious reputation on the popular Chatabix podcast.

The Unseen Side of Wooburn Grange Country Club

The Wooburn Grange Country Club in Buckinghamshire, the exterior of which served as the backdrop for ‘Fawlty Towers,’ was more than just a genteel retreat. According to Guyan, it was a hub for gambling, illicit encounters, and criminal activities. The former hotel, which unfortunately succumbed to a fire in 1991, has now been shrouded in tales of illicit activities and dangerous incidents.

Revelations and Recollections

Among the stories recounted by Guyan include instances of high-stakes gambling, a tragic case of mistaken identity that led to a murder by a hitman, and a sizeable cash sum noted during a board meeting. These revelations offer an intriguing insight into the dark history of the hotel, far from the comedy it housed on the television screen.

The Return of Basil Fawlty

On a lighter note, fans of ‘Fawlty Towers’ can look forward to the return of John Cleese, the actor behind the hapless hotelier Basil Fawlty. Cleese will once again step into the shoes of his iconic character in a reboot of the beloved sitcom. The new series, co-written by Cleese and his daughter Camilla Cleese, will follow Basil’s adventures in the contemporary world and his newfound relationship with his daughter. The original ‘Fawlty Towers’ aired from 1975 to 1979 and was named the greatest British sitcom of all time by Radio Times magazine in 2019. The reboot is being developed by Rob Reiner’s Castle Rock Entertainment, with Cleese, Reiner, Michele Reiner, Matthew George, and Derrick Rossi on board as executive producers.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

