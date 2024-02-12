Father's Fight for Justice: School Officials Ignored Gilbert Goons Gang Attack

Gilbert Goons Gang Attack on Perry High Student Ignored by School Officials: A Father's Fight for Justice

Negligence and Inefficiency: School Officials Ignored Warnings

In a shocking revelation, Southeast Valley school officials have been accused of turning a blind eye to an attack by the notorious Gilbert Goons gang on a Perry High School student. The victim's father has taken a stand, filing a $6 million notice of claim against the Chandler Unified School District, alleging that officials were warned of death threats and did nothing to prevent the assault. The claim also names the city of Chandler and the Gilbert Police Department.

The Unfortunate Incident: A Story of Unheeded Warnings

The incident, which took place off campus and after school hours, was widely known among students. However, the attacks by the Goons were allegedly overlooked by police, school officials, and parents of the attackers for over a year, even when presented with social media evidence of threats and videos of beatings. The victim's father expressed his frustration, stating that the school's lack of action left his son vulnerable to the violent gang.

Legal Action: A Father's Fight for Justice

In an effort to hold those responsible accountable, the victim's father has taken legal action. In Arizona, a notice of claim is required before filing a lawsuit against a public entity. The father's claim alleges that the school officials' negligence contributed to his son's injuries. Additionally, the father has initiated a lawsuit against the alleged gang members and their parents, seeking justice for the horrific attack.

Case Reopened: Pressure from Media Leads to Arrests

Following media pressure, the Gilbert Police Department has reopened the case, resulting in the arrests of individuals connected to the Goons attacks. The victim's father hopes that these developments will serve as a wake-up call for school officials and law enforcement, encouraging them to take gang violence seriously and protect the safety and well-being of students.

The father's determination to seek justice for his son sheds light on the critical need for school officials and law enforcement to address gang violence and ensure the safety of students. By taking a stand, he is not only fighting for his son's rights but also advocating for a safer educational environment for all students.