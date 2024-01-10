en English
Crime

Father Sentenced to 24 Years in Landmark Child Abuse Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
Father Sentenced to 24 Years in Landmark Child Abuse Case

In a landmark ruling, a 53-year-old man has been sentenced to a hefty 24-year term in prison for committing a heinous crime against his own flesh and blood. The conviction, which comes after a comprehensive investigation and trial, unfolds a story of profound betrayal and violation of the sacred trust within a family unit.

Unraveling a Tale of Abuse

The man, identified as Adotey Kpakpo Moffart, was found guilty of sexually abusing his own daughter, beginning when she was a mere 12 years old and continuing until she was 15. The victim’s ordeal was brought to light by a vigilant social worker in Madina, Accra, prompting an immediate and thorough investigation.

The Verdict and its Implications

Moffart, in the face of irrefutable evidence and testimonies, pleaded guilty to the charge of incest. The court, further emphasizing the severity of the crime, described his conduct as ‘cruel and gruesome.’ The verdict reflects the legal system’s firm stance against such egregious violations of trust and the protection of minors.

Aftermath and Rehabilitation

As a part of the judgement, the victim is set to receive psychological medical care, a crucial step towards her healing and rehabilitation. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding children from such harm and the role of community vigilance in ensuring their protection.

Crime Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

