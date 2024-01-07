en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Father of Victim’s Children Wanted for Murder in Covington Shooting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Father of Victim’s Children Wanted for Murder in Covington Shooting

In the quiet Latonia neighborhood of Covington, a gruesome tragedy unfolded on the afternoon of January 4, 2024. Kierra Lane, a young mother of two, was brutally gunned down on the 300 block of 34th Street. The suspect, identified as the 38-year-old father of her children, Mario Duran Payne, remains at large, sparking a widespread manhunt.

A Mother’s Life Cut Short

At around 3 p.m., the peaceful afternoon was shattered by the sound of gunfire. Responding to panicked calls, law enforcement arrived at the scene to find 25-year-old Kierra Lane with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save her, Lane was declared deceased at the scene, leaving behind two young children and a community in shock.

Suspect Identified: Father of Victim’s Children

Mario Duran Payne, who had a prior felon status, was identified as the primary suspect by the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Payne, the father of Lane’s children, is now wanted for murder and illegal possession of a handgun. The shocking revelation of his identity added another layer of complexity to an already disturbing crime.

A Community on Edge

The brazen daylight shooting left the Covington community reeling. As the manhunt for Payne intensifies, the police have called upon the public for assistance. They urge anyone with information regarding Payne’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crimestoppers.

The tragic loss of Kierra Lane is a grim reminder of the relentless scourge of gun violence plaguing American communities. As this manhunt continues, one can only hope that justice will be served swiftly for the sake of Lane’s grieving family and a community living in fear.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Violence Erupts at Summernats Car Festival in Canberra
Violence erupted at the annual Summernats car festival in Canberra, as a brawl broke out between security officers and festival attendees. A video, widely shared on social media, captured the chaotic altercation at Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), raising concerns about safety at the popular event and sparking a police investigation. Unruly Scenes Captured The
Violence Erupts at Summernats Car Festival in Canberra
Scottish Double Murderer Spotlighted in 'World's Most Dangerous Prisoners' Documentary
11 mins ago
Scottish Double Murderer Spotlighted in 'World's Most Dangerous Prisoners' Documentary
Vietnamese Model and Instructor Face Charges for Disturbing Public Order with Dangerous Stunts
16 mins ago
Vietnamese Model and Instructor Face Charges for Disturbing Public Order with Dangerous Stunts
North Kashmir Police Apprehend Suspected Drug Peddler, Seize Charas
10 mins ago
North Kashmir Police Apprehend Suspected Drug Peddler, Seize Charas
Gutiabo Vote-Buying Scandal: Two Detained Amid Accusations and Denials
10 mins ago
Gutiabo Vote-Buying Scandal: Two Detained Amid Accusations and Denials
Two 12-Year-Olds Reported Missing in Monroe, Michigan: An Urgent Call for Community Assistance
11 mins ago
Two 12-Year-Olds Reported Missing in Monroe, Michigan: An Urgent Call for Community Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
40 seconds
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
48 seconds
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
1 min
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
1 min
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
1 min
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
4 mins
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
5 mins
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
5 mins
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
5 mins
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
35 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
40 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
44 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app