Father of Victim’s Children Wanted for Murder in Covington Shooting

In the quiet Latonia neighborhood of Covington, a gruesome tragedy unfolded on the afternoon of January 4, 2024. Kierra Lane, a young mother of two, was brutally gunned down on the 300 block of 34th Street. The suspect, identified as the 38-year-old father of her children, Mario Duran Payne, remains at large, sparking a widespread manhunt.

A Mother’s Life Cut Short

At around 3 p.m., the peaceful afternoon was shattered by the sound of gunfire. Responding to panicked calls, law enforcement arrived at the scene to find 25-year-old Kierra Lane with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save her, Lane was declared deceased at the scene, leaving behind two young children and a community in shock.

Suspect Identified: Father of Victim’s Children

Mario Duran Payne, who had a prior felon status, was identified as the primary suspect by the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Payne, the father of Lane’s children, is now wanted for murder and illegal possession of a handgun. The shocking revelation of his identity added another layer of complexity to an already disturbing crime.

A Community on Edge

The brazen daylight shooting left the Covington community reeling. As the manhunt for Payne intensifies, the police have called upon the public for assistance. They urge anyone with information regarding Payne’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crimestoppers.

The tragic loss of Kierra Lane is a grim reminder of the relentless scourge of gun violence plaguing American communities. As this manhunt continues, one can only hope that justice will be served swiftly for the sake of Lane’s grieving family and a community living in fear.