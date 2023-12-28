en English
Crime

Father of Murdered Student Loses Faith in Authorities as Accomplice Goes Uncharged

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:19 am EST
Father of Murdered Student Loses Faith in Authorities as Accomplice Goes Uncharged

On a chilling March day in 2008, Martine Vik Magnussen, a promising Norwegian student studying in London, was found raped and murdered. The prime suspect, Farouk Abdulhak, son of a Yemeni billionaire, fled the UK for Yemen, a safe haven beyond the reach of extradition. Fourteen years on, Martine’s father, Odd Petter Magnussen, finds himself grappling with a loss of faith in the British authorities after a recent decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to not charge a woman in her sixties suspected of assisting Abdulhak.

A Quest for Justice Hindered

Since Martine’s brutal demise, Odd Petter has been relentlessly campaigning for justice. The decision to not pursue charges against the arrested woman, he believes, is a blow to the pursuit of justice. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was suspected to have played a role in aiding Abdulhak, a claim she has consistently denied.

Admission of Guilt from an Untouchable Suspect

Abdulhak, comfortably ensconced in his Yemeni refuge, admitted to a BBC reporter that Martine’s death was an unfortunate consequence of a sex game that spiralled out of control. This ‘admission’, however, is met with scepticism by Martine’s father, who believes it to be a convenient narrative spun to minimize the heinousness of the crime.

Facing the Inevitable: An Unresolved Case

Despite the relentless efforts of the Metropolitan Police and CPS, Abdulhak continues to live an isolated life in Yemen, immune from the reach of British justice due to the absence of an extradition treaty between the two nations. The authorities maintain their commitment to seeking justice for Martine, but the lack of an extradition agreement with Yemen places a daunting obstacle in their path.

Crime United Kingdom Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

