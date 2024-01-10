Father of Afrobeat Singer Mohbad Calls for Transparency in Police Investigation

The death of Afrobeat singer Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has become a matter of intense scrutiny and debate. His father, Joseph Aloba, has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation into his son's untimely demise. According to Joseph, the police have not upheld their procedural standards, including neglecting to search Mohbad's residence and failing to provide an autopsy report in a timely manner.

Before his death on September 12, 2023, Mohbad was associated with Marlian Records, a record label with its share of controversies. Figures linked to the label, like Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, and Sam Larry, have been questioned by the police in the aftermath of Mohbad's death. A nurse alleged to have administered injections to Mohbad has also emerged as a key suspect in the investigation.

The Demand for Justice

Joseph Aloba's plea to the government for a more intensive probe into his son's death resonates with many who seek justice for Mohbad. The apparent lack of procedural rigor has sparked public outcry and calls for more transparency in the investigation. The delay in obtaining the autopsy report, which is expected to reveal vital information about the cause of Mohbad's death, is a particular point of contention.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a forensic investigation into Mohbad's death, leading to the exhumation of the singer's body by a ten-man team for further examination. The Lagos Coroner Court confirmed that an external body autopsy has been completed, with a crucial toxicology test being conducted in the United States. However, despite repeated calls for its release, the autopsy report had not been made available to the police or the public by late November 2023.

As the quest for justice for Mohbad continues, his father's dissatisfaction with the police investigation underscores the need for a thorough, unbiased, and transparent investigation. The results of the ongoing toxicology test and the eventual release of the autopsy report will undoubtedly shed more light on the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's tragic death.