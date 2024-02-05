Father Testifies on Disturbing Discoveries in Mkhwanazi Murder Trial

Mark Khumalo, the father of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the man accused of brutally raping and murdering six sex workers, took the stand in the Johannesburg high court, recounting his growing apprehensions prior to the horrifying discovery of the bodies in his son's workshop. Khumalo's narrative painted an eerie picture of missing dustbins and a persistent, unexplained odour that hinted at the gruesome secret his son had been hiding.

Days before the gruesome discovery, Khumalo noticed that dustbins were missing and a foul smell seemed to permeate the workshop. Despite his mounting suspicions, he found it hard to believe that his son could be responsible for such horrific acts. Khumalo, a tenant at the building, questioned his employees and cleaner about the missing bins, but the answers came from his son, who provided seemingly plausible explanations.

Son's Excuses

Mkhwanazi initially dismissed the missing bins, claiming they were elsewhere, and attributed the foul smell to a dead cat. He claimed to have taken care of the dead animal, yet the smell persisted, increasing Khumalo's apprehensions. A father's worry turned into a chilling reality when the bodies were eventually discovered.

Khumalo further testified about the unusual happenings at the workshop. The upper windows of the workshop, which Khumalo had instructed to be kept closed, were found open repeatedly just before the foul smell began to waft.