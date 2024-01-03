en English
Crime

Father Caught with Cocaine Spared Jail Term: A Closer Look at the Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Father Caught with Cocaine Spared Jail Term: A Closer Look at the Case

In a surprising turn of events, Kaylum Millhouse, a 27-year-old resident of Carlton, narrowly escaped a prison sentence after being found guilty of possession with the intent to supply cocaine. The discovery of the illicit substance, along with a knuckle duster and a knife, was made during a police raid at his Nottingham home. The search also led to the seizure of various mobile phones and digital scales, hinting at a possible drug trafficking operation.

Caught in the Act

Millhouse, a father of two, was apprehended in the presence of his then-girlfriend and children. The raid, which exposed his young ones to a grim underworld of drugs and violence, was a shocking revelation. Millhouse, who lost his employment during the COVID-19 pandemic, alleged that he was forced into storing the drugs to clear an £800 debt accrued from cannabis purchase.

Avoiding the Inevitable

Despite pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, a crime that usually warrants a custodial sentence, Millhouse’s circumstances led to an unusual ruling. Recorder David Allan at Nottingham Crown Court suspended Millhouse’s two-year jail term for two years. The decision took into consideration the time that had passed since the offense, Millhouse’s clean record since 2020, and his current full-time employment status.

The Road to Rehabilitation

In addition to the suspended sentence, Millhouse has been ordered to attend 35 rehabilitation sessions. These sessions aim to redirect his path, encouraging him to make more positive life choices. A fine of £200 was also imposed. During the trial, it was revealed that Millhouse had been grappling with mental health issues. These problems were exacerbated by his early use of cannabis and a minimal educational background, shedding light on the complex factors contributing to his involvement in drug-related activities.

Crime Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

