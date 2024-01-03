Father Caught with Cocaine Spared Jail Term: A Closer Look at the Case

In a surprising turn of events, Kaylum Millhouse, a 27-year-old resident of Carlton, narrowly escaped a prison sentence after being found guilty of possession with the intent to supply cocaine. The discovery of the illicit substance, along with a knuckle duster and a knife, was made during a police raid at his Nottingham home. The search also led to the seizure of various mobile phones and digital scales, hinting at a possible drug trafficking operation.

Caught in the Act

Millhouse, a father of two, was apprehended in the presence of his then-girlfriend and children. The raid, which exposed his young ones to a grim underworld of drugs and violence, was a shocking revelation. Millhouse, who lost his employment during the COVID-19 pandemic, alleged that he was forced into storing the drugs to clear an £800 debt accrued from cannabis purchase.

Avoiding the Inevitable

Despite pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, a crime that usually warrants a custodial sentence, Millhouse’s circumstances led to an unusual ruling. Recorder David Allan at Nottingham Crown Court suspended Millhouse’s two-year jail term for two years. The decision took into consideration the time that had passed since the offense, Millhouse’s clean record since 2020, and his current full-time employment status.

The Road to Rehabilitation

In addition to the suspended sentence, Millhouse has been ordered to attend 35 rehabilitation sessions. These sessions aim to redirect his path, encouraging him to make more positive life choices. A fine of £200 was also imposed. During the trial, it was revealed that Millhouse had been grappling with mental health issues. These problems were exacerbated by his early use of cannabis and a minimal educational background, shedding light on the complex factors contributing to his involvement in drug-related activities.