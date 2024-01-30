Father and Son Arrested in San Diego After School Shooting Threat Reveals Weapon Stash

An alleged threat to carry out a school shooting has led to the arrest of a San Diego father and his teenage son. The duo, Neil Anders and his unnamed minor son, were detained after law enforcement found a stash of unregistered firearms, explosives, and rocket-propelled grenades in their residence. The father, identified as a 45-year-old 'Doomsday' prepper, and his son, who allegedly threatened to attack Rancho Bernardo High School, are now in custody.

A Threat and An Investigation

The incident unfolded after the son issued a threat against his high school. This prompted the authorities to search the family's home, located just blocks away from the school. The search yielded a cache of illegal weapons and explosives, leading to the immediate arrest of both the father and the son. The other family members present at the time of the raid were not charged.

Weapons of Concern

Among the weapons seized were unregistered firearms, including ghost guns. Ghost guns are a particular concern for law enforcement as they lack serial numbers, making them difficult to trace. This seizure pointed to the potential danger that lay hidden within the seemingly normal suburban household. Additionally, the discovery of explosives and rocket-propelled grenades added another layer of concern to the already alarming situation.

Implications and Precedents

The incident has raised eyebrows and concerns, especially considering it follows a recent school shooting in Iowa where a teenager killed two students and wounded six others. The raid and subsequent arrests have once again highlighted the issue of gun control and the dangers of unregulated firearms. As investigations continue, the school was inspected for explosives and cleared as safe, allowing students to return to a semblance of normalcy.

The San Diego Police are continuing their investigations, and the community remains on high alert. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the threats that can lurk in the most unexpected places, and the importance of vigilance in ensuring the safety of our communities.