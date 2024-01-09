Father and Son Accused of Incestuous Rape Await Trial in Ibadan

In a shocking turn of events in Ibadan, a Family Court ruled a severe decision against Michael Ayinde, a 51-year-old man, and his son Abiola, aged 19. Both have been accused of a serious crime, allegedly raping a member of their own family, a daughter to one and a sister to the other. The court ordered their remand at the Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo town, as they await legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

A Heinous Crime Against Their Own

The case, which has sent shockwaves through the community, took place at the family’s home in the Agboti Olosan area, Alakia, Ibadan. The court chose not to take the pleas of the father and son, instead opting to send them to a correctional facility. The case has been adjourned until February 21, leaving the community in anticipation of what the legal outcome will be.

Prosecution Presents Its Case

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, stated the chilling details of the case. The brother, Abiola, is accused of engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with his younger sister between 2021 and December 2023, culminating in her pregnancy. Similarly, the father, Michael, is accused of having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter during the same period. Their actions are alleged to be in violation of section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.

Community Awaits Justice

The allegations against the father and son have caused a stir in their community and beyond. The violation of their daughter’s and sister’s rights, as well as the sanctity of their family, has left many in shock. As the case continues, the community and the nation at large await justice for the victim and punishment for the accused.