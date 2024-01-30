Father and Daughter's Battle for Justice in Jharkhand Inspires Oscar-Nominated Documentary

In a tribal village in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, a brave father, Ranjit, waged a relentless battle for justice for his 13-year-old daughter, a rape survivor. The adversaries were powerful, the village mukhiya unsupportive, and the police inspector initially refusing to file an FIR. Yet Ranjit's resolve remained unbroken, eventually leading to the arrest of the three perpetrators under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Steadfast in the face of adversity

The ensuing year-long legal journey was fraught with threats and bribes, aimed at compelling them to drop the case. Despite the pressure, Ranjit and his daughter stood firm. Their courage and determination were rewarded when the court delivered its verdict, sentencing the culprits to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment. The success of this case stands out in a country where rape conviction rates are dismally low.

'To Kill A Tiger': An Oscar nomination

Their story of bravery and resilience inspired the documentary 'To Kill A Tiger', which has been nominated for the 2024 Oscar awards for Best Documentary Feature. The film captures Ranjit and his daughter's struggle, aiming to empower other sexual assault survivors.

A beacon of hope

The survivor, now 20, completed her education and aspires to be a role model for others. Ranjit credits his resilience to a gender equality and child rights program by the Centre for Health and Social Justice (CHSJ). The program, which works with men and boys to challenge traditional masculinities and promote gender equality, has shown positive results in reducing gender-based violence and changing community norms regarding education and marriage for girls.

The rising incidence of rape in the region highlights the urgent need for scaling such interventions. Through their unwavering fight for justice, Ranjit and his daughter have not only secured justice for themselves but have also illuminated a path for others to follow, proving that it is possible to challenge and change deeply entrenched societal norms.