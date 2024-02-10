Father Accused of Murdering Daughter and Hiding Decomposing Body for Over a Year

In a harrowing revelation, Adam Montgomery, a 34-year-old father from New Hampshire, stands accused of murdering his five-year-old daughter Harmony and carrying her decomposing body for over a year. The distressing details emerged during his trial, where prosecutors alleged that he moved her 'butchered' remains for months before discarding them like 'yesterday's trash'.

According to prosecutors, Montgomery fatally beat his daughter in December 2019. The grim aftermath saw him allegedly transporting her body in a duffle bag to his workplace at a restaurant, storing it in a freezer alongside food ingredients.

This horrific routine continued as Montgomery reportedly hid Harmony's corpse in various locations, including a friend's car trunk, a cooler in his mother-in-law's apartment building, a ceiling vent of a homeless shelter, and an apartment freezer.

Kayla Montgomery, Harmony's estranged mother who is currently incarcerated for lying to a grand jury, testified that she witnessed Adam hitting Harmony for having a bathroom accident in the car. She later found Harmony unresponsive. Adam allegedly admitted to hurting Harmony and placed her in a duffle bag. Kayla recanted her previous statement, claiming she lied out of fear.

The Trial Unfolds

Montgomery faces charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, assault, and witness tampering. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. Despite pleading not guilty, his lawyers have stated he will admit to abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence.

Defense lawyers argue that Kayla is responsible for Harmony's death, while prosecutors allege a pattern of abuse by Adam. The court heard that Montgomery kept Harmony's decomposing body in a freezer and later hid it in a ceiling vent, where his fingerprints were found next to her blood. He also reportedly brought the bag containing her remains to his workplace at a pizza restaurant.