Fatal Barre Collision Raises Questions on Reckless Driving Consequence

In the quiet town of Barre, Orleans County, New York, a devastating crash involving a wrong-way driver and a dirt bike on McNamer Road claimed the life of 24-year-old Roger A. Kingdollar. The incident took place on the evening of February 8, 2024, sending shockwaves through the small community.

Noah L. Magee, a 19-year-old Brockport resident, was driving east on the north shoulder of McNamer Road in his Chevrolet pickup truck when he collided head-on with Kingdollar's westbound dirt bike. Kingdollar was traveling on the same shoulder, accompanied by two others on four-wheelers. The impact was so severe that Kingdollar tragically lost his life at the scene.

The two individuals accompanying Kingdollar managed to escape unscathed, leaving them to grapple with the harrowing aftermath of the fatal crash. The incident has raised questions about the circumstances that led to the tragic encounter and the sequence of events that unfolded in its wake.

A Fateful Decision and Its Consequences

Following the crash, Magee made the fateful decision to leave the scene on foot. His actions have since led to charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, both of which are felonies under New York State law.

After returning to the scene, Magee was apprehended by the New York State Police. His arrest came after consultation with the Orleans County District Attorney's Office, which advised the police on the appropriate course of action.