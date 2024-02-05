Fatal Street Racing Accident in St. Petersburg: Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter

In a grievous turn of events, a street-racing accident, fueled by alcohol, has claimed a life and left a trail of severe injuries in St. Petersburg. The man behind the wheel was 33-year-old Cristobal Gil Fernandez, who was driving under the influence during the catastrophic incident that took place at approximately 9:15 p.m. on a Wednesday on East Busch Boulevard.

Details of the Street Racing Accident

Fernandez, in a 2008 Infiniti G35, was caught in a reckless street race when he smashed into an uninvolved vehicle and subsequently rammed into a concrete light pole. The car at the time of the crash was bearing four passengers. Tragically, Alexander Medina Herrera, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Glorielsie Velazquez Aponte, 52, and Yordanka Hernandez Hechavarria, 44, were critically injured, necessitating surgeries for multiple fractures, spinal injuries, and lacerations. The fourth passenger, Yasniel Fernandez, 42, sustained minor injuries.

Heightened Intoxication and a History of Offenses

Cristobal Gil Fernandez himself was hospitalized with rib fractures. The post-crash investigation revealed chilling details. Blood tests indicated that Fernandez's blood-alcohol level was beyond Florida's legal limit for driving. A search of the vehicle unearthed several beer cans, and Fernandez exhibited clear signs of intoxication during an interview with detectives. Further probing into Fernandez's past unveiled a history of driving offenses, including driving without a license in the United States and a conviction for reckless driving.

Aftermath of the Tragic Incident

An unsettling video of the street racing and the crash has surfaced. As a consequence of the tragic incident, Fernandez was arrested and slapped with multiple charges. These include DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and driving without a license causing death or serious injury. He is currently confined at Hillsborough County jail without bond, awaiting the next steps in the legal proceedings.