en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fatal Stabbing Shocks St John’s Wood Community

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Fatal Stabbing Shocks St John’s Wood Community

In a tragic incident that has left a community in shock and a family in grief, 29-year-old Ahmed Jama was fatally stabbed on the Abbey estate near St John’s Wood, north-west London, on the evening of Friday, December 29. The Metropolitan Police were alerted to the incident by the London Ambulance Service just after 7.30pm.

Futile Attempts to Save a Life

Despite receiving immediate first aid from paramedics at the scene and being urgently transported to a hospital, Jama could not be saved. His demise is a stark reminder of the brutal reality of knife crime, even in areas that have seen recent improvements in safety.

Investigation in Progress

Leading the investigation is Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who has publicly appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the assailant to step forward. The Metropolitan Police are actively encouraging the public to contact them with any relevant details that could aid in their search for the perpetrator.

Community in Shock

The event has left Jama’s family grief-stricken as they usher in the new year under a pall of sorrow. Their loss reverberates through the Abbey estate, where residents have expressed their shock and concern. Accounts of hearing an argument and noticing a heavy police presence following the incident have emerged. One resident, reflecting on the area’s improving safety, acknowledged the frightening nature of such a violent act, especially for families with young children.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Arrest in Monticello Shines Spotlight on Property Crime and Drug Offenses

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Stabbing Ends Year in North-West London: Ahmed Jama Murdered

By Rizwan Shah

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Maintains Steady Volume of OICI Investigations in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Jaiden L. Dahl Shot Dead in Alton, Illinois

By Rizwan Shah

Fatal Stabbing in North-West London: Ahmed Jama's Tragic End Shakes Co ...
@Crime · 32 seconds
Fatal Stabbing in North-West London: Ahmed Jama's Tragic End Shakes Co ...
heart comment 0
Joyride Turns Costly: St Catherine Man Fined $530,000 After New Year’s Eve Crash

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Joyride Turns Costly: St Catherine Man Fined $530,000 After New Year's Eve Crash
Pennsylvania Man Dies in Desperate Escape Attempt from Police Custody

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Pennsylvania Man Dies in Desperate Escape Attempt from Police Custody
Delhi Road Accident Claims Mother and Son: Driver Cites Epileptic Seizure

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi Road Accident Claims Mother and Son: Driver Cites Epileptic Seizure
DC Community Seeks Justice for Dwayne Barbour, Metropolitan Police Offer $25,000 Reward

By BNN Correspondents

DC Community Seeks Justice for Dwayne Barbour, Metropolitan Police Offer $25,000 Reward
Latest Headlines
World News
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
17 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
26 seconds
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
27 seconds
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
27 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
28 seconds
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
30 seconds
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
31 seconds
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
34 seconds
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
Vice President Harris to Headline Influential King Day at the Dome Event
47 seconds
Vice President Harris to Headline Influential King Day at the Dome Event
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app