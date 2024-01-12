en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fatal Stabbing Shatters Morning Calm in Portland’s Old Town

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Fatal Stabbing Shatters Morning Calm in Portland’s Old Town

In the early morning hours of Friday, the tranquility of Portland’s Old Town neighborhood was jarringly disrupted. On Northwest Naito Parkway, near Everett Street, a man was brutally stabbed, his life extinguished amidst the cold, indifferent concrete. At approximately 8:05 a.m., when the city was just waking up to the promise of a new day, it was already too late for one soul.

Swift Response, Yet Life Slips Away

Portland police officers, responding swiftly to the distress call, arrived on the scene to find a man with severe injuries. Despite their immediate response and the lifesaving efforts of private security officers and paramedics, the man fell to his injuries right there, on the unforgiving pavement. The assailant, however, had already fled the scene, disappearing into the city’s labyrinth before the law enforcement could apprehend them.

An Investigation Underway

In the wake of this horrifying incident, homicide detectives have swung into action, initiating a detailed investigation. The area around the crime scene, including parts of Naito Parkway and the ramp leading to the Steel Bridge, were cordoned off, transforming the once-bustling area into a sterile crime scene. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with this cold-blooded crime.

A Plea for Public Assistance

The identity of the deceased man has been withheld by the officials pending family notification. While the detectives meticulously piece together the chilling events of the morning, the Portland police are appealing to the public for assistance. They have provided contact details for the detectives in charge of the case, encouraging anyone with relevant information to come forward and aid in the quest for justice.

0
Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Home Video Reignites Woody Allen Controversy as Hollywood Remembers Tisa Farrow
In an unprecedented turn of events, a previously unreleased home video featuring Dylan Farrow, the then seven-year-old daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Woody Allen, surfaced, reigniting the controversy surrounding the allegations of sexual abuse against him. Dylan, as seen in the footage, appears visibly distraught as she recounts an incident of inappropriate touch by her father
Home Video Reignites Woody Allen Controversy as Hollywood Remembers Tisa Farrow
Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself
12 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself
Disqualified Driver Steven Gaskell Jailed for Causing Partner's Death in Tragic Crash
13 mins ago
Disqualified Driver Steven Gaskell Jailed for Causing Partner's Death in Tragic Crash
Merely Watching Child Pornography Not an Offence: Madras High Court
4 mins ago
Merely Watching Child Pornography Not an Offence: Madras High Court
ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer's Force Leading to Suspect's Paralysis
7 mins ago
ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer's Force Leading to Suspect's Paralysis
Sweet Deception: Cocaine Cache Discovered in Shipment of Uruguayan Treats
7 mins ago
Sweet Deception: Cocaine Cache Discovered in Shipment of Uruguayan Treats
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
43 seconds
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
2 mins
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
2 mins
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
3 mins
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama's Football Program
3 mins
Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama's Football Program
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
5 mins
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
6 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
7 mins
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
8 mins
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app