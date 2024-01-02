Fatal Stabbing Shakes San Francisco’s South of Market Neighborhood

In the early morning hours of Thursday, San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood was rocked by a tragic incident of violence. A man, later identified as 45-year-old Brandon Mitchell, was fatally stabbed and a 38-year-old woman was severely wounded in the vicinity of Mission and Washburn streets.

Victims Found with Injuries

Upon arrival at the scene around 5:30 a.m., San Francisco police discovered Mitchell and the woman, both suffering from injuries. Despite immediate medical attention, Mitchell succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, received treatment for her life-threatening injuries.

Investigation Underway

As of the latest updates, the authorities have not made any arrests nor have they released any information about a potential suspect. The investigation into the horrifying incident is active and ongoing. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is diligently working to piece together the events that led to the fatal stabbing.

Public Assistance Sought

The police are appealing to the public for help in their investigation, urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Any knowledge, however trivial it may seem, could prove crucial in solving this case. The SFPD has established a tip line for this purpose and is also accepting text messages with relevant information.

This is not the first time the city has been struck by such incidents. The stabbing follows a series of similar events, including the brutal beating of Yik Oi Huang in January 2019 and a fatal car crash in southwest San Francisco, both cases still pending. The city’s officials and the victim’s families continue to wait for justice, hoping for the swift resolution of these cases.