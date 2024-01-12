en English
Crime

Fatal Stabbing in Ashanti Region: Friend Kills Over Mining Carpet Dispute

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Fatal Stabbing in Ashanti Region: Friend Kills Over Mining Carpet Dispute

In a tragic turn of events, a dispute over the possession of a woolen carpet used in mining claimed the life of 32-year-old Kwaku Poku in Atuntuma, Ashanti Region, on January 5, 2024. The incident, which took place around 10:40 am, saw Poku fatally stabbed in the neck with scissors by his friend Okyere Darko. Despite being rushed to Manso-Abore Hospital, Poku’s injuries proved too severe; he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Manhunt for Okyere Darko

Following the incident, the suspect, Darko, fled the scene and remains at large. The Atwima Division police confirmed the case and have launched an active search for him. In an effort to expedite the search, the local community has formed volunteer groups, distributing photographs of the suspect to aid in his identification and capture.

Investigation Underway

The local police are also making strides to recover the murder weapon. Meanwhile, Poku’s body has been sent to the Nyinahin Community Mortuary for an autopsy. The autopsy results are expected to provide crucial information to further the investigation and put together a detailed account of the confrontation that led to this unfortunate end.

The Underlying Issue

While the incident is being treated as a criminal case, it also highlights the heightened tensions that can arise over material possessions in mining communities. The woolen carpet in question, a tool often used in mining, became the catalyst for a fatal altercation, shedding light on the underlying socioeconomic factors at play. As the investigation continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the tragic consequences that can occur when disputes escalate into violence.

Crime Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

