Fatal Stabbing at Texaco Petrol Station: Man Charged with Murder

In a grim turn of events, a 26-year-old man, Mohammed Duraab Khan, was fatally stabbed at a Texaco petrol station on Meadow Lane in Nottingham at approximately 6:25 pm on Wednesday, January 31. Despite the concerted efforts of paramedics, Khan could not be resuscitated and succumbed to his injuries shortly following the attack.

Haseeb Majid Charged with Murder

Following the incident, Haseeb Majid, a 22-year-old resident of Wilford Crescent, The Meadows, was apprehended and has since been charged with Khan's murder. Majid is currently detained in custody and is slated to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 5.

Two Additional Suspects Released on Bail

In connection to the same incident, two other men, aged 46 and 23, were seized on suspicion of murder. However, they have since been released on bail. The police are maintaining an ongoing investigation into the incident, with Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson at the helm with a seasoned team of detectives.

Investigation and Family Support

The detectives are working assiduously to establish the full context of the events that led to Khan's untimely death. As the inquiry continues, the police are providing much-needed support to Khan's grieving family through specially trained officers.

The A6011 Meadow Lane was temporarily closed due to the police presence, which included an estimated 11 police cars on the night of the incident. Forensic teams were dispatched to the scene at the petrol station, which was cordoned off, with several vehicles left on-site during the meticulous investigation.