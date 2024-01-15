en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fatal Shooting Over Remote Control Dispute: Maryland Man in Custody

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Fatal Shooting Over Remote Control Dispute: Maryland Man in Custody

A Maryland man, Richard Bennaugh, has been taken into custody following a domestic altercation that resulted in the fatal shooting of his 27-year-old roommate, Domonique Scott Hayes. The dispute, which began over a trivial matter of locating a remote control, took a deadly turn, demonstrating the alarming potential for everyday disagreements to morph into violence.

Dispute Over Remote Spirals Out Of Control

The incident unfolded when Bennaugh, 38, was awakened from his sleep on the sofa by noises made by Scott Hayes in the kitchen. Scott Hayes asked Bennaugh about the location of the remote but was met with silence. The ignored inquiries quickly escalated into a heated confrontation. Bennaugh alleges that Scott Hayes approached him with knives, prompting him to retrieve his handgun and open fire.

Bennaugh’s Delayed Confession

Despite the severity of the situation, Bennaugh did not immediately alert the authorities about the shooting. Instead, he fled to his room, assuming that he had missed his target as he didn’t see any signs of injury on Scott Hayes. He eventually fell back asleep. Six hours after the incident, Bennaugh contacted the police, confessing to the shooting. By then, it was too late for Scott Hayes who succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation and Charges

Law enforcement officials have since launched an investigation into this tragic event. Efforts are being made to gather further evidence and witness statements to ascertain the full context of the confrontation. Charges have been filed against Bennaugh, accusing him of manslaughter in connection with Scott Hayes’ death. This incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly situations can escalate, transforming mundane disagreements into deadly encounters.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Doncaster Community Mourns as Respected Doctor Found Deceased
In a shocking incident that has left the community of Doncaster, Melbourne in mourning, a respected local physician, 33-year-old Dr. Ash Gordon, was found deceased near his home. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday when the doctor bravely confronted burglars who had broken into his residence. Although the specifics surrounding the incident remain under investigation, the
Doncaster Community Mourns as Respected Doctor Found Deceased
Chef’s Drug Possession Case: A Stark Reminder of Legal Consequences
8 mins ago
Chef’s Drug Possession Case: A Stark Reminder of Legal Consequences
Woolworths Store Vandalized Amidst Australia Day Merchandise Controversy
11 mins ago
Woolworths Store Vandalized Amidst Australia Day Merchandise Controversy
Fatal Incident in Coachella Leads to Swift Arrest
6 mins ago
Fatal Incident in Coachella Leads to Swift Arrest
Zimbabwean National Sentenced in South Africa for Vehicle Theft and Immigration Violation
6 mins ago
Zimbabwean National Sentenced in South Africa for Vehicle Theft and Immigration Violation
IndiGo Flight Delay Sparks Passenger Assault on Pilot: Viral Video Triggers Outrage
6 mins ago
IndiGo Flight Delay Sparks Passenger Assault on Pilot: Viral Video Triggers Outrage
Latest Headlines
World News
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
11 seconds
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
49 seconds
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
53 seconds
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
1 min
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
1 min
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
2 mins
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
Djokovic Controversy at Australian Open Sparks Global Conversation
2 mins
Djokovic Controversy at Australian Open Sparks Global Conversation
Triumphs and Trials: A Recap of Australian Open Day Two
3 mins
Triumphs and Trials: A Recap of Australian Open Day Two
Shankarpuri Residents Voice Concerns Over Poor Infrastructure; MLA Makes Promises
3 mins
Shankarpuri Residents Voice Concerns Over Poor Infrastructure; MLA Makes Promises
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
25 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app