Fatal Shooting Over Remote Control Dispute: Maryland Man in Custody

A Maryland man, Richard Bennaugh, has been taken into custody following a domestic altercation that resulted in the fatal shooting of his 27-year-old roommate, Domonique Scott Hayes. The dispute, which began over a trivial matter of locating a remote control, took a deadly turn, demonstrating the alarming potential for everyday disagreements to morph into violence.

Dispute Over Remote Spirals Out Of Control

The incident unfolded when Bennaugh, 38, was awakened from his sleep on the sofa by noises made by Scott Hayes in the kitchen. Scott Hayes asked Bennaugh about the location of the remote but was met with silence. The ignored inquiries quickly escalated into a heated confrontation. Bennaugh alleges that Scott Hayes approached him with knives, prompting him to retrieve his handgun and open fire.

Bennaugh’s Delayed Confession

Despite the severity of the situation, Bennaugh did not immediately alert the authorities about the shooting. Instead, he fled to his room, assuming that he had missed his target as he didn’t see any signs of injury on Scott Hayes. He eventually fell back asleep. Six hours after the incident, Bennaugh contacted the police, confessing to the shooting. By then, it was too late for Scott Hayes who succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation and Charges

Law enforcement officials have since launched an investigation into this tragic event. Efforts are being made to gather further evidence and witness statements to ascertain the full context of the confrontation. Charges have been filed against Bennaugh, accusing him of manslaughter in connection with Scott Hayes’ death. This incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly situations can escalate, transforming mundane disagreements into deadly encounters.