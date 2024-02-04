Fatal Shooting on Interstate 95 Leads to Car Crash and Investigation

In an alarming incident that unfolded on the evening of February 3, Justin R. Parker, a 37-year-old man from North Attleboro, lost his life in a fatal shooting while driving on Interstate 95 in Foxborough. The bullets that claimed his life also set off a chain reaction, resulting in a car crash.

A Night of Shock and Terror

According to reports, Parker was operating a Mercedes when his vehicle was hit by multiple bullets around 10 p.m. The sheer force of the gunfire caused his vehicle to swerve uncontrollably, colliding with a Lexus SUV. The Lexus, which was carrying a family, was catapulted off the road and into the woods due to the impact. Miraculously, no one in the Lexus suffered serious injuries.

The Aftermath of the Incident

Following the collision, Parker's Mercedes struck the center guardrail and came to a halt near Exit 16. Emergency responders rushed to the scene of the crime, transporting Parker to Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Parker was declared dead, marking a tragic end to a night of unforeseen violence.

Call for Public Assistance in Investigation

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office has taken over the investigation and is seeking information from the public regarding the incident. The authorities have requested that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or noticed dark-colored sedans driving erratically or at high speeds around the time and location of the event to contact the State Police assigned to their office. In a desperate bid to bring the perpetrators to justice, the authorities are urging anyone with potential information about the vehicles or individuals involved to come forward to assist in the investigation.