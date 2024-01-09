Fatal Shooting on Garden State Parkway: Man Identified by New Jersey Attorney General

In a recent disclosure, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by Cranford police following a pursuit and exchange of gunfire on the Garden State Parkway. The man was identified as Kevin Harlfinger, a 40-year-old resident of Perth Amboy. The incident, which occurred late last month, involved Cranford officers Christopher Folinusz and Ryan McSharry.

Stolen Vehicle Leads to Shootout

The chase began after a stolen vehicle, driven by Harlfinger, crashed in Woodbridge. The crash led to a shootout between Harlfinger and the police officers. Harlfinger was pronounced dead at the scene, with a firearm discovered in close proximity. Officer Folinusz suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound during the exchange and has since been released from the hospital.

Harlfinger’s Criminal Past and the Ongoing Investigation

At the time of the incident, Harlfinger was described by the New Jersey State PBA as a ‘violent criminal’. He had past charges for burglary in 2016. Contrarily, a GoFundMe campaign set up for Harlfinger’s funeral expenses depicts him as a ‘kind person’ who had experienced a challenging life.

Per New Jersey law, any death that occurs during police encounters or in custody necessitates an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. This is followed by a grand jury review to determine if indictments are required. As of now, the investigation into the shooting of Harlfinger is ongoing, and no additional details are available.