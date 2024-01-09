en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fatal Shooting on Garden State Parkway: Man Identified by New Jersey Attorney General

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Fatal Shooting on Garden State Parkway: Man Identified by New Jersey Attorney General

In a recent disclosure, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by Cranford police following a pursuit and exchange of gunfire on the Garden State Parkway. The man was identified as Kevin Harlfinger, a 40-year-old resident of Perth Amboy. The incident, which occurred late last month, involved Cranford officers Christopher Folinusz and Ryan McSharry.

Stolen Vehicle Leads to Shootout

The chase began after a stolen vehicle, driven by Harlfinger, crashed in Woodbridge. The crash led to a shootout between Harlfinger and the police officers. Harlfinger was pronounced dead at the scene, with a firearm discovered in close proximity. Officer Folinusz suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound during the exchange and has since been released from the hospital.

Harlfinger’s Criminal Past and the Ongoing Investigation

At the time of the incident, Harlfinger was described by the New Jersey State PBA as a ‘violent criminal’. He had past charges for burglary in 2016. Contrarily, a GoFundMe campaign set up for Harlfinger’s funeral expenses depicts him as a ‘kind person’ who had experienced a challenging life.

Per New Jersey law, any death that occurs during police encounters or in custody necessitates an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. This is followed by a grand jury review to determine if indictments are required. As of now, the investigation into the shooting of Harlfinger is ongoing, and no additional details are available.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 seconds ago
Chino Hills Man Charged with Laguna Beach Burglaries While on Bail for Similar Crimes
In the early hours of a recent Thursday morning, the tranquility of Laguna Beach was shattered when Joseph Hector Hernandez, a 29-year-old man from Chino Hills, was apprehended by local authorities. He was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors tied to burglaries of two local businesses while on bail for previous, similar crimes. The Arrest
Chino Hills Man Charged with Laguna Beach Burglaries While on Bail for Similar Crimes
Reisterstown Father and Son Sentenced for Dark Web Money Laundering
7 mins ago
Reisterstown Father and Son Sentenced for Dark Web Money Laundering
Security Guard Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Child Defilement in Lagos
7 mins ago
Security Guard Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Child Defilement in Lagos
Family Appeals for Justice in 25-Year-Old Sydney Nightclub Murder Case
1 min ago
Family Appeals for Justice in 25-Year-Old Sydney Nightclub Murder Case
Linden Woman Arrested for Aggravated Arson Post Roommate Dispute
2 mins ago
Linden Woman Arrested for Aggravated Arson Post Roommate Dispute
Decades-Old Child Murder Case Nears Verdict as Defense and Prosecution Rest
5 mins ago
Decades-Old Child Murder Case Nears Verdict as Defense and Prosecution Rest
Latest Headlines
World News
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
17 seconds
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
28 seconds
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule
1 min
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
1 min
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
Revving Up for the NASCAR Cup Series 2023: A Schedule Full of High-Octane Action
1 min
Revving Up for the NASCAR Cup Series 2023: A Schedule Full of High-Octane Action
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
1 min
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
2 mins
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
2 mins
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
3 mins
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
18 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app