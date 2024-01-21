Fatal Shooting on East Devonshire Street: Young Man Dead, Investigation Underway

A fatal shooting on East Devonshire Street in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon triggered a murder investigation, tragically ending the life of a young man. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Devonte Michael Hayes, was discovered inside a vacant house at 808 E. Devonshire St. shortly after 2:15 p.m., with emergency services unable to save him in time.

Victims and Injuries

According to the police report, an 18-year-old woman named Keziah Ariana Settle sustained minor injuries during the incident. Meanwhile, Tremaine Quinton Robinson, a 49-year-old man, was later found at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was confirmed to have been injured in the same shooting that claimed Hayes's life. Furthermore, the name of a woman, Katrina Blankenship, 34, also appeared in the police report as a complainant or victim, but no additional information about her involvement or condition was made available.

Investigation Underway

The Winston-Salem Police Department is treating the case as a homicide and an incident of discharging a firearm into a vehicle. The investigation into the shooting is underway, and the authorities are urging anyone with information to step forward. As of now, no further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or potential suspects have been released.

Impact and Implications

This incident once again throws light on the escalating concern of gun violence in the United States, particularly in residential neighborhoods where innocent bystanders can be caught in the crossfire. It underlines the urgency for effective gun control measures and community support in preventing such tragic events and protecting innocent lives.