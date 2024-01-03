en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fatal Shooting of Two Women Adds to Cicero’s Rising Violence

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Fatal Shooting of Two Women Adds to Cicero’s Rising Violence

On a chilly Tuesday evening in Cicero, a town steeped in history and diversity, a haunting echo of gunfire pierced the serenity of the 1800 block of South 48th Court. At approximately 7:40 p.m., the callous hand of violence claimed the lives of two women, aged 19 and 29, in a shocking incident that has left the community in a state of shock and mourning.

A Grim Scene

Cicero Police, responding promptly to reports of gunfire, arrived at the scene to find the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite the quick response and immediate medical intervention, both women were declared dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, their lives tragically cut short in their prime.

Investigation Underway

Ray Hanania, a spokesperson for Cicero, offered a glimmer of context in the aftermath of the catastrophe. He stated that the shooting incident seemed to be domestic-related and appeared to be an isolated event, dispelling fears of a broader threat to public safety. The authorities are now in hot pursuit of a person of interest in the shooting, as the investigation gathers momentum.

Cicero’s Struggle with Violence

The Tuesday evening shooting is the latest in a string of violent incidents that have rocked Cicero. From shootings on the street, in residences, and even within vehicles, the town has witnessed a disconcerting surge in gun violence. As of now, the perpetrators remain elusive, with no offenders in custody, leaving detectives with the arduous task of piecing together the jigsaw of these heinous acts.

Further afield in Atlantic City, law enforcement is grappling with its share of violence. On New Year’s Day, two men were found fatally stabbed, adding to the city’s escalating tally of major crimes in 2023. In response to the mounting concerns over public safety, the city is installing 200 new security cameras—a move that has drawn mixed reactions from residents and visitors alike.

As both Cicero and Atlantic City grapple with these instances of violence, the question remains: will these efforts be enough to stem the tide and restore a sense of security?

0
Crime United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Meru County Residents Grapple with Livestock Theft and Human-Wildlife Conflicts

By Israel Ojoko

Keefe D Seeks House Arrest Citing Health, Decision Postponed by a Week

By Bijay Laxmi

Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?

By BNN Correspondents

Lancaster Man Arrested For Consecutive Convenience Store Robberies

By Nitish Verma

Fatal Road Rage Shooting in Northeast Houston: An Investigation Underw ...
@Crime · 53 seconds
Fatal Road Rage Shooting in Northeast Houston: An Investigation Underw ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling ‘Inventing Anna’: A Con Artist’s Tale of Ambition and Deception

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling 'Inventing Anna': A Con Artist's Tale of Ambition and Deception
Urgent Manhunt for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect Darrell Esau in Central Arkansas

By Safak Costu

Urgent Manhunt for 'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Darrell Esau in Central Arkansas
Albanian Duo Sentenced for Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation in South Wales

By Geeta Pillai

Albanian Duo Sentenced for Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation in South Wales
West Yorkshire’s Frontline Protectors Face Alarming Assault Rates

By Wojciech Zylm

West Yorkshire's Frontline Protectors Face Alarming Assault Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
36 seconds
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
42 seconds
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
42 seconds
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
45 seconds
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
48 seconds
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
50 seconds
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
53 seconds
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
59 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
Women's College Basketball: Iowa Triumphs Over Michigan State, Top Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
59 seconds
Women's College Basketball: Iowa Triumphs Over Michigan State, Top Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app