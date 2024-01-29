Fatal Shooting in Sarajevo's Otoka Neighborhood: A Search for Justice

In the quiet hours around midnight, the Otoka neighborhood of Sarajevo was shaken by the sound of gunshots. The harsh reality of violence descended upon this community as a 19-year-old man, identified as F.P., fell victim to a fatal shooting. The young man's life was abruptly cut short at the intersection of VII transversal and Bulevar Meša Selimović, marking a tragic end to an ordinary night.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The chilling act of violence unfolded from a moving vehicle. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Sarajevo Canton, F.P. was not the sole victim of this shocking incident. Another individual in the car with F.P. also sustained injuries, adding to the toll of this violent event.

Investigation Underway

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, spokesperson Mersiha Novalić confirmed the incident and assured the public that police officers are diligently working with the KTKS prosecutor to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event. As the details of the fatal shooting continue to unravel, it's clear that this incident is far from a random act of violence.

Murder Under Article 166

The incident is being classified and investigated as a murder, in accordance with Article 166 of the Criminal Code of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. This designation underscores the gravity of the crime and the commitment of the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.

While the full context and motive behind the shooting remain elusive, the authorities are actively pursuing all leads. The aim is clear: to apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime and deliver justice for F.P. and the Otoka community.