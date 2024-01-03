en English
Conflict & Defence

Fatal Shooting in Property Dispute Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Malakan, Havelian

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:50 pm EST
Fatal Shooting in Property Dispute Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Malakan, Havelian

A tragic property dispute erupted into violence in the village of Malakan, within the jurisdiction of Rajoia Police Station in Tehsil Havelian, resulting in the shooting deaths of two sisters. The incident, which transpired on Tuesday, has left the community in shock and mourning.

The Victims and The Perpetrator

The victims, Nasim Jan and Kaneeza Bibi, were real sisters. Nasim Jan was the wife of Muhammad Zarin, while Kaneeza Bibi was the daughter of Sabz Ali. The assailant, identified as Sherin, is the son of Lal Din. According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by Saifullah, the son of Zarin and heir to the deceased, Sherin forcibly entered their family home, started a verbal altercation, and then fatally shot both women.

Police Response and Investigation

Upon receiving the report, Rajoia Police acted swiftly and apprehended Sherin. They have also initiated a crackdown to locate other individuals implicated in the dispute, namely Banaras and Mansaf, residents of the nearby village of Jhangra. The police handed over the victims’ bodies to their family following a postmortem examination. In the FIR, charges under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass), and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been filed against Sherin and the other accused.

Community Shocked by Tragedy

The violent incident has sent shockwaves through the Malakan community and beyond. The senseless loss of Nasim Jan and Kaneeza Bibi, resulting from a property dispute, underscores the urgent need for peaceful dispute resolution mechanisms. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the dire consequences of unresolved conflicts and the importance of law enforcement’s role in safeguarding community members from such incidents.

Conflict & Defence Crime Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

