Crime

Fatal Shooting in Prince George’s County: 18-Year-Old Victim Identified

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
Fatal Shooting in Prince George’s County: 18-Year-Old Victim Identified

An investigation by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently underway, following a fatal shooting on January 9, 2024, that claimed the life of 18-year-old Olamide Olakanye from Upper Marlboro. The detectives on the case do not believe this to be a random act of violence but a targeted one, accentuating the urgency of unraveling the mystery behind the tragic incident.

The Fatal Night

The police were alerted to the situation on the 5300 block of Sheriff Road around 11:20 pm. The call was for a shooting followed by a car crash. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found Olakanye with gunshot wound(s) inside a crashed vehicle. Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to the hospital, Olakanye succumbed to his injuries, marking a somber start to the year.

Unfolding the Chain of Events

The initial phase of the investigation suggests a sequence of events that saw Olakanye shot at the 1200 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive. Despite his injuries, he demonstrated sheer will and determination in driving away from the scene of the shooting. However, his escape was short-lived as he crashed into a wooded area on Sheriff Road, where he was later discovered by the police.

Call for Public Assistance

The Homicide Unit, in its quest to establish a motive and identify any suspects involved in the shooting, is turning to the public for help. Authorities have announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in connection with the case. The Prince George’s County Police Department encourages anyone with information to come forward, assuring that anonymous tips can be submitted through various channels, including the Crime Solvers website, the P3 Tips mobile app, and a toll-free number.

Crime
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

