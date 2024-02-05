Fatal Shooting in Las Cruces: Osvaldo Suarez Charged with First-Degree Murder

On a chilling evening in Las Cruces, New Mexico, a fatal shooting has left the community reeling and a man named Osvaldo Suarez facing severe criminal charges, including first-degree murder. The incident, which unfolded on February 3rd outside an apartment complex located on Van Patten Avenue, resulted in the death of 26-year-old Oscar Ramirez.

Shots Ring Out on Van Patten Avenue

Responding officers arrived on the scene to find Ramirez suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite prompt medical attention, Ramirez succumbed to his injuries at Mountain View Medical Center. The crime scene, a typical neighborhood apartment complex, was quickly transformed into an active investigation zone.

Suarez Identified as the Gunman

Witnesses at the scene identified the 40-year-old Suarez, a resident of the complex known colloquially as "Tut", as the assailant. They not only provided a detailed description of Suarez's clothing but also mentioned a disturbing request made by Suarez. According to witnesses, Suarez had asked one of them to erase security footage, a demand that led to a palpable feeling of threat amongst them.

Quick Arrest and Evidence Collection

The police, already familiar with Suarez, apprehended him swiftly as he attempted to escape the scene. In a significant turn of events, a surveillance video obtained from a nearby resident confirmed Suarez firing the lethal shot. The video also captured Suarez as he collected a spent cartridge from the scene, a chilling testament to the crime committed.

Felony Conviction and Legal Prohibitions

Further investigation revealed that Suarez had a felony conviction back in November 2015, legally prohibiting him from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Despite this, Suarez was found in possession of a firearm, adding to the string of charges against him. Suarez was taken into custody without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center on the day of the shooting, marking a crucial step forward in the pursuit of justice.