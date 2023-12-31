en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:12 am EST
Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed

An early Sunday morning in Belize City turned tragic as a 28-year-old man, Trevor Brown, was fatally shot in the New Town Barrack area, a popular local spot known as Thirsty Thursday. The sudden tragedy has left the local community in shock and mourning.

Ambush at Thirsty Thursday

According to local authorities, the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Brown was allegedly heading towards his car within the Thirsty Thursday premises when he was unexpectedly ambushed from behind by two unidentified men. The assailants opened fire, leaving Brown with multiple gunshot wounds.

Rush to the Hospital

Struck by the hail of bullets, Brown collapsed on the scene. Quick-thinking onlookers immediately transported him to the Karl Huesner Memorial Hospital. Despite the swift medical attention, Brown succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m.

Investigation Underway

The Belize City police promptly secured the crime scene, collecting spent shell casings as evidence. The authorities are now intensively investigating the homicide and are seeking assistance from witnesses or anyone with information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, with police working tirelessly to unravel it.

The local community is grappling with the loss of Trevor Brown, and deepest sympathies have been extended to his family and friends during this harrowing time of grief. The incident is a stark reminder of the violent crime that occasionally jolts this city, and the quest for justice for Trevor Brown is now a matter of local and national concern.

0
Belize Crime
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Belize's Prime Minister Outlines 2023 Achievements in New Year's Address

By Nimrah Khatoon

Audacious Robbery at Rainbow Town Supermarket: A Disturbing Surge in Local Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation's Economic Boom

By Muhammad Jawad

Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023 ...
@Belize · 12 hours
Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Gun Owner Brandon Gillett’s Bail Release Complicates Legal Proceedings

By Justice Nwafor

Gun Owner Brandon Gillett's Bail Release Complicates Legal Proceedings
Altitude Celebrates Second Consecutive Belize Premier League Championship

By Salman Khan

Altitude Celebrates Second Consecutive Belize Premier League Championship
Single-Vehicle Accident Near San Estevan Bridge: One Injured

By Geeta Pillai

Single-Vehicle Accident Near San Estevan Bridge: One Injured
Shocking Shooting in Belize City: LIU Employee Jorge Lozano Hospitalized

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Shocking Shooting in Belize City: LIU Employee Jorge Lozano Hospitalized
Latest Headlines
World News
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
16 seconds
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
2 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
5 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
7 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
9 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
10 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
11 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
11 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
11 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
19 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
33 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
40 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
51 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app