Fatal Shooting at Super 8 Hotel in Cloquet: A Community in Mourning

Tragedy struck the quiet town of Cloquet, Minnesota, as an act of fatal violence unfolded at the Super 8 hotel on a Monday night, leaving the community in shock and mourning. Two lives were abruptly extinguished: Patrick Jeffrey Roers, a 35-year-old guest staying at the hotel from Deer River, and Shellby Marie Trettel, a 22-year-old employee of the hotel from Cloquet.

Victims Remembered for their Vibrant Spirits

Shellby Trettel, a beloved figure in her community, had been working at the Super 8 hotel since her high school graduation. Known for her vibrant and caring nature, Trettel had a passion for music and played the bass guitar. A candlelight vigil is being planned in her memory, and a GoFundMe page has been established to support her grieving family.

Patrick Roers, known to his family and friends as a kind-hearted individual with a bright spirit, was in town for training, having just started a new job. Remembered fondly as a fun uncle and a good-hearted soul, his loss has left his family in shock and sorrow. A fundraiser has been organized to help his family cope with this unexpected loss.

The Unfolding of the Tragedy

The alleged perpetrator, Nicholas Elliot Lenius, 32, of Ramsey, is believed to have first shot Trettel behind the hotel’s desk and then Roers, before tragically turning the gun on himself. This chilling sequence was captured on the hotel’s security cameras, providing a visual narrative of the tragic event.

Police Investigation Underway

The Cloquet Police, alongside the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, are actively investigating the incident. The motive behind this violent act remains unclear. Chief Derek Randall emphasized the dedication of the department and its partners to not just determine the motive, but also to bring clarity and understanding to this tragic event.

The Cloquet community, rocked by this tragic incident, is banding together in mourning, seeking solace through shared grief and collective memories of the victims. Amidst the sorrow, the unanswerable question hangs in the air—why this act of violence took place and what could have possibly motivated it.