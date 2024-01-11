en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fatal Shooting at Super 8 Hotel in Cloquet: A Community in Mourning

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
Fatal Shooting at Super 8 Hotel in Cloquet: A Community in Mourning

Tragedy struck the quiet town of Cloquet, Minnesota, as an act of fatal violence unfolded at the Super 8 hotel on a Monday night, leaving the community in shock and mourning. Two lives were abruptly extinguished: Patrick Jeffrey Roers, a 35-year-old guest staying at the hotel from Deer River, and Shellby Marie Trettel, a 22-year-old employee of the hotel from Cloquet.

Victims Remembered for their Vibrant Spirits

Shellby Trettel, a beloved figure in her community, had been working at the Super 8 hotel since her high school graduation. Known for her vibrant and caring nature, Trettel had a passion for music and played the bass guitar. A candlelight vigil is being planned in her memory, and a GoFundMe page has been established to support her grieving family.

Patrick Roers, known to his family and friends as a kind-hearted individual with a bright spirit, was in town for training, having just started a new job. Remembered fondly as a fun uncle and a good-hearted soul, his loss has left his family in shock and sorrow. A fundraiser has been organized to help his family cope with this unexpected loss.

The Unfolding of the Tragedy

The alleged perpetrator, Nicholas Elliot Lenius, 32, of Ramsey, is believed to have first shot Trettel behind the hotel’s desk and then Roers, before tragically turning the gun on himself. This chilling sequence was captured on the hotel’s security cameras, providing a visual narrative of the tragic event.

Police Investigation Underway

The Cloquet Police, alongside the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, are actively investigating the incident. The motive behind this violent act remains unclear. Chief Derek Randall emphasized the dedication of the department and its partners to not just determine the motive, but also to bring clarity and understanding to this tragic event.

The Cloquet community, rocked by this tragic incident, is banding together in mourning, seeking solace through shared grief and collective memories of the victims. Amidst the sorrow, the unanswerable question hangs in the air—why this act of violence took place and what could have possibly motivated it.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
'No Gree for Anybody' Can Plunge Nigeria into Crisis, Police Warns
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has raised a red flag on the trending catchphrase ‘no gree for anybody’, widely used by Nigerian youths. This slogan, now humorously regarded as the national motto for 2024, essentially signifies a refusal to accept any form of disrespect or bullying. However, the law enforcement agency fears that it may
'No Gree for Anybody' Can Plunge Nigeria into Crisis, Police Warns
Impersonators Use Cross River Deputy Governor's Name in Social Media Scam
24 mins ago
Impersonators Use Cross River Deputy Governor's Name in Social Media Scam
Stephen Dennehy: From City Patrol to International Policing - A 34-year Journey with An Garda Síochána
28 mins ago
Stephen Dennehy: From City Patrol to International Policing - A 34-year Journey with An Garda Síochána
Nigerian Army Arrests Soldiers Captured on Video Assaulting a Civilian
16 mins ago
Nigerian Army Arrests Soldiers Captured on Video Assaulting a Civilian
Nigerian Army Arrests Soldiers Captured on Video Assaulting a Civilian
18 mins ago
Nigerian Army Arrests Soldiers Captured on Video Assaulting a Civilian
Kazakhstan Marks an 11% Dip in Crime Rate: A Closer Look
20 mins ago
Kazakhstan Marks an 11% Dip in Crime Rate: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
2 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
2 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
3 mins
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
3 mins
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
3 mins
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
3 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
5 mins
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
AEW's CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection
5 mins
AEW's CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Visit to Estonia: A Diplomatic Stride
7 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Visit to Estonia: A Diplomatic Stride
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
3 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
41 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app