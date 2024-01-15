en English
Crime

Fatal Shooting at Starbucks in Japan’s Shikoku Island: A Rare Gun-Related Crime

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Fatal Shooting at Starbucks in Japan’s Shikoku Island: A Rare Gun-Related Crime

In a shocking incident that sent ripples across Japan, a fatal shooting took place at a Starbucks in Shikokuchuo city, Ehime prefecture, on Shikoku island. The victim, a 49-year-old male customer, was shot in the chest. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at a hospital. The incident, which took place on Sunday, has left the local community in shock and fear, especially as the suspect remains at large.

Gun Control Laws in Japan

Japan has been long known for its stringent gun control laws, making gun-related crimes relatively uncommon. Despite these regulations, a fatal shooting occurred in what is usually a peaceful setting. This rarity has amplified the shockwaves of the incident, spurring local law enforcement into a heightened state of action to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Possible Gang-Related Motive

While the motive for the shooting remains shrouded in uncertainty, some media outlets have suggested a possible link to gang activity. This speculation has not been confirmed by police, but if true, it would align with the pattern of gun-related crimes in Japan, which are often associated with gang activity. The police are actively investigating this angle amid their broader search for the suspect.

Homemade Guns and Notable Incidents

The incident also brings to light the issue of homemade guns in Japan. Despite the country’s strict laws, homemade guns have been implicated in several notable incidents. This includes the infamous 2022 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. As such, the Starbucks shooting is a stark reminder of the threats that can bypass even the most rigorous of gun control laws.

Crime Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

