Fatal Shooting and Fire in La Crosse: Man Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, a seemingly isolated incident of a fatal shooting and a concurrent fire in La Crosse, Wisconsin has led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man, Alan R. Fry. The incidents occurred on Thursday night, when a man was found dead from gunshot wounds on the 1200 block of Farnam Street, and a fire broke out in an unoccupied house on the 1600 block of Denton Street. Authorities believe the two incidents are interconnected.

La Crosse Shooting Incident: Fry's Arrest

La Crosse Police charged Fry with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Bail Jumping. The victim, who has not been identified, was found dead at his residence on Farnam Street, where he was staying following a recent medical procedure. The deceased man was married to Fry's mother, who lived separately at this address. According to the criminal complaint, Fry, who lived with the victim at the Denton Street house, allegedly shot the man after a brief interaction and then fired additional shots within the home.

Fry's Detention and Subsequent Events

Following the shooting, Fry's mother, who had witnessed the incident, hid in the bathroom until her son left the scene. Fry then walked into the emergency room of Mayo Clinic Health System and told a security guard to call the police. This led to his detention by a Holmen police officer, and he was later arrested by La Crosse Police. Fry is currently being held in the La Crosse County Jail, with a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Pending Investigation and Community Safety

The La Crosse Police Department continues to investigate the incidents, believing that the fatal shooting and the fire are connected. Despite the severity of the crime, authorities assure that this was an isolated event, and there is no further anticipated danger to the community. As part of the ongoing investigation, the police have asked anyone with additional information to come forward and contact the department.