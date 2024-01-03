Fatal Police Shooting of Iesel Torres Santiago Marks 10th for Las Vegas Department in 2023

On December 28, 2023, a fatal confrontation unfolded between Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers and 33-year-old Iesel Torres Santiago. The incident, which occurred along the 1700 block of West Charleston Boulevard and I-15, marked the 10th officer-involved shooting for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the year.

Stolen Van and Armed Confrontation

Reports reveal Santiago was discovered in a stolen van at a drive-thru, armed with a loaded handgun. The van had been reported stolen on December 25. Officers, responding to a report of the stolen vehicle, blocked the van in a drive-thru and attempted to take Santiago into custody. However, Santiago chose to flee.

The Pursuit and Fatal Shooting

Officers pursued Santiago on foot for over 300 yards. When Santiago refused to drop his gun and failed to comply with verbal commands, officers opened fire. Officers Joseph Bringhurst and Richard Rivera, who were involved in the shooting, fired a total of 15 rounds. Despite medical assistance, Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene.

Implications and Investigation

If Santiago had survived, he would have faced multiple charges, including attempted murder. Both officers Bringhurst and Rivera have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is reviewed. The LVMPD Critical Incident Review Team is continuing its investigation into the incident, which has stirred questions about police response and use of force.