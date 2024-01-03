en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fatal Police Shooting of Iesel Torres Santiago Marks 10th for Las Vegas Department in 2023

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Fatal Police Shooting of Iesel Torres Santiago Marks 10th for Las Vegas Department in 2023

On December 28, 2023, a fatal confrontation unfolded between Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers and 33-year-old Iesel Torres Santiago. The incident, which occurred along the 1700 block of West Charleston Boulevard and I-15, marked the 10th officer-involved shooting for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the year.

Stolen Van and Armed Confrontation

Reports reveal Santiago was discovered in a stolen van at a drive-thru, armed with a loaded handgun. The van had been reported stolen on December 25. Officers, responding to a report of the stolen vehicle, blocked the van in a drive-thru and attempted to take Santiago into custody. However, Santiago chose to flee.

The Pursuit and Fatal Shooting

Officers pursued Santiago on foot for over 300 yards. When Santiago refused to drop his gun and failed to comply with verbal commands, officers opened fire. Officers Joseph Bringhurst and Richard Rivera, who were involved in the shooting, fired a total of 15 rounds. Despite medical assistance, Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene.

Implications and Investigation

If Santiago had survived, he would have faced multiple charges, including attempted murder. Both officers Bringhurst and Rivera have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is reviewed. The LVMPD Critical Incident Review Team is continuing its investigation into the incident, which has stirred questions about police response and use of force.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Urgent Alert: Dawson County Teen, Jeffery Bost, Missing Since December 29

By Hadeel Hashem

Unexpected Family Ties: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Related to Reality TV Stars

By Ebenezer Mensah

A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports

By Salman Khan

Indiana Man Shot During Facebook Marketplace Transaction Advocates for Online Safety

By Nitish Verma

Portland Shooting Suspect Arraigned, Pleads Not Guilty ...
@Crime · 56 seconds
Portland Shooting Suspect Arraigned, Pleads Not Guilty ...
heart comment 0
Tucson Midday Shooting: Suspect Still At Large

By Momen Zellmi

Tucson Midday Shooting: Suspect Still At Large
Guam’s Jay Boi Elias Faces One-Year Sentence Over Family Violence, Looming Kidnapping Charges

By Safak Costu

Guam's Jay Boi Elias Faces One-Year Sentence Over Family Violence, Looming Kidnapping Charges
A Day in Court: Unveiling the American Justice System in Natrona County, Wyoming

By Israel Ojoko

A Day in Court: Unveiling the American Justice System in Natrona County, Wyoming
Young Boy Critically Injured in Brutal Assault: A Community in Shock

By Dil Bar Irshad

Young Boy Critically Injured in Brutal Assault: A Community in Shock
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
11 seconds
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
14 seconds
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
17 seconds
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
17 seconds
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
21 seconds
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
24 seconds
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
26 seconds
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
33 seconds
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
33 seconds
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
22 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app