Crime

Fatal Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy at Thai Convenience Store

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Fatal Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy at Thai Convenience Store

On a seemingly ordinary evening of January 1, 2024, a convenience store in Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province, Thailand, became the stage for a tragic tale of jealousy and fatal consequences. 67-year-old Wanchai was fatally stabbed outside the store around 10:30 pm. The assailant, as it turned out, was none other than Prasert, a 66-year-old man engaged in a romantic triangle involving the deceased and his own wife.

A Fatal Love Triangle

Investigations revealed that Wanchai and Prasert’s wife, Rattana, were involved in an illicit affair. The romantic entanglement among the trio had been a known secret in their community for about four years. Prasert, who had sought solace in the arms of his 54-year-old lover, Phontiya, was unable to accept his wife’s relationship with Wanchai. In a horrific turn of events, the jealousy-fueled confrontation escalated into a deadly encounter.

The Fateful Night

Eyewitnesses recounted the events of the fateful night, describing a physical altercation between Phontiya and Rattana at the entrance of the convenience store. As the argument reached a fever pitch, the men intervened. In the ensuing chaos, Prasert took out a knife and stabbed Wanchai thrice in the chest, inflicting wounds that proved fatal.

The Aftermath

Fleeing the scene with Phontiya, Prasert surrendered to the police a day later. He recounted the bitter history of his wife’s affair with Wanchai and the events leading to the tragic stabbing. Prasert now faces charges of intentional murder and carrying a knife in public without reasonable excuse. If convicted, he may face life imprisonment or a 15 to 20-year sentence and a fine. Rattana and Phontiya, too, face charges of assault and potential penalties of imprisonment and fines.

Crime Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

