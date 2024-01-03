Fatal Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy at Thai Convenience Store
On a seemingly ordinary evening of January 1, 2024, a convenience store in Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province, Thailand, became the stage for a tragic tale of jealousy and fatal consequences. 67-year-old Wanchai was fatally stabbed outside the store around 10:30 pm. The assailant, as it turned out, was none other than Prasert, a 66-year-old man engaged in a romantic triangle involving the deceased and his own wife.
A Fatal Love Triangle
Investigations revealed that Wanchai and Prasert’s wife, Rattana, were involved in an illicit affair. The romantic entanglement among the trio had been a known secret in their community for about four years. Prasert, who had sought solace in the arms of his 54-year-old lover, Phontiya, was unable to accept his wife’s relationship with Wanchai. In a horrific turn of events, the jealousy-fueled confrontation escalated into a deadly encounter.
The Fateful Night
Eyewitnesses recounted the events of the fateful night, describing a physical altercation between Phontiya and Rattana at the entrance of the convenience store. As the argument reached a fever pitch, the men intervened. In the ensuing chaos, Prasert took out a knife and stabbed Wanchai thrice in the chest, inflicting wounds that proved fatal.
The Aftermath
Fleeing the scene with Phontiya, Prasert surrendered to the police a day later. He recounted the bitter history of his wife’s affair with Wanchai and the events leading to the tragic stabbing. Prasert now faces charges of intentional murder and carrying a knife in public without reasonable excuse. If convicted, he may face life imprisonment or a 15 to 20-year sentence and a fine. Rattana and Phontiya, too, face charges of assault and potential penalties of imprisonment and fines.
