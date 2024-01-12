en English
China

Fatal Incident in China Highlights Struggles of Low-Wage Workers

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Fatal Incident in China Highlights Struggles of Low-Wage Workers

On a chilly December day in the Zhonghai International Yilicheng community of Qingdao, Shandong province, China, a grisly scene unfolded. Li Yuekai, a delivery rider, was fatally stabbed during a confrontation with a security guard, Zhao Li. Captured on surveillance footage, the incident has become a grim testament to the struggles and pressures faced by low-wage earners in China.

A Deadly Confrontation

The footage shows Zhao attacking Li after a brief conversation, ending in the tragic loss of a young life. The altercation occurred in an environment where both parties were under significant stress. Security guards at residential complexes such as Zhonghai International Yilicheng face penalties for unauthorized entries, while delivery drivers grapple with the pressure of strict delivery timelines in complex layouts.

The Pressures of Low-Wage Work

Zhao, the security guard, was a low-wage earner himself, subject to fines for letting unauthorized individuals enter the complex. Li, the delivery driver, was under duress to ensure timely deliveries, a challenging task given the complex’s layout.

Despite holding a psychology degree from Australia and dreams of starting his own business, Li found himself in the demanding role of a delivery worker, possibly due to financial constraints. His family, with a combined monthly income of over 7,000 yuan, had raised more than one million yuan for his overseas education.

Sparking a Broader Conversation

The incident has ignited online discussion about the plight of low-wage workers, the possession of weapons by security personnel, and the systemic issues leading to such conflicts. The story of Li Yuekai and Zhao Li, a delivery driver and a security guard, has become a symbol of the struggle faced by low-wage workers in China, prompting a closer look at their conditions and the pressures they endure.

China Crime Society
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

