Crime

Fatal Home Invasion in Arnold: Homeowner Confronts Intruders

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Fatal Home Invasion in Arnold: Homeowner Confronts Intruders

In an alarming incident in Arnold, Pittsburgh, a home invasion turned fatal for one of the intruders. The man, identified as Allen L. Austin Jr., 29, along with two others, unlawfully entered a residence on Fourth Avenue on Friday night. However, the tables turned when the homeowner confronted the intruders and shot Austin in the torso, resulting in his death.

The Homeowner’s Confrontation

The homeowner, Malique J. Black, 25, has been charged with multiple offenses, including receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, drug possession, and having drug paraphernalia. The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and Arnold Police Department are investigating the incident.

Black’s Criminal History

Black isn’t new to the criminal justice system. His history is marked with drug-related offenses, including cases from a July 2022 raid that uncovered a significant drug operation at his residence. Following the incident, Black was denied bail and is set for a hearing on January 25.

Austin’s Past Encounters with Law

This isn’t Austin’s first encounter with the law either. He had served over six years in prison for a 2014 armed robbery and was released from parole in February 2021. As for the other two home invaders, their identities remain undisclosed and it is unclear what consequences, if any, they will face.

The case continues to unfold as the Westmoreland County and Arnold police delve deeper into the investigation.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

