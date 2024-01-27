Fatal Hit-and-Run on Loch Raven Boulevard Claims Life of a 33-Year-Old Man

In a tragic turn of events, a 33-year-old man, James McCoy, was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run incident on Loch Raven Boulevard in Baltimore County. The incident, escalating the alarming trend of hit-and-runs, transpired at approximately 9 p.m. on January 24, near the intersection with Sayward Avenue.

Tragic End for an Innocent Pedestrian

Upon responding to the scene, Baltimore County Police discovered that McCoy had been hit while the Jeep was traveling northbound. The impact was such that he was pronounced dead at the location of the incident, turning an ordinary evening into an indelible tragedy for the McCoy family.

A Hit-and-Run with No Trace of the Culprit

The driver of the Jeep Liberty did not stay at the scene following the collision, adding an additional layer of shock and grief to the tragic event. Such an act of recklessness not only ended a life prematurely but also left a family in despair and a community shaken to its core.

Authorities Seek Assistance in the Investigation

Presently, Baltimore County Police are seeking information from the public, appealing to anyone who might have relevant information to come forward. The incident remains under investigation as authorities attempt to locate the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run. This tragic event underscores the dire need to address the issue of road safety and the alarming frequency of hit-and-run incidents.