Fatal Hit-and-Run in Abilene: Two Arrested, Police Seek Third Driver

In a tragic incident on Highway 351 in Abilene, Texas, two drivers have been apprehended following a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a disabled pedestrian. The Abilene Police Department is now on the lookout for a third driver connected to the case.

Chronology of a Tragedy

Early Thursday morning, just before 6:00 AM, 59-year-old Donan Myron Justice was crossing the intersection near the Walmart entrance on Highway 351 when he was struck by two vehicles. Robby Wayne Hale, 37, from Clyde, and John Daniel Gonzales, 58, from Abilene, were identified as the drivers. Both individuals left the scene without providing any form of aid to Justice. Eyewitnesses at the scene attempted to come to Justice's aid; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Following an investigation, Hale and Gonzales were arrested on warrants for Accident Involving Death.

Search for Answers

The Abilene Police Department's Traffic Investigators are diligently working to piece together the events that led to this fatal incident. Their investigation has now extended to locating a third driver, who they believe may hold key information about the case. The identity of this driver has not yet been disclosed, but law enforcement is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Community Repercussions

The community of Abilene has been left in shock following this heart-wrenching event. This incident has sparked conversations around road safety and the moral obligations of drivers to render aid in the aftermath of accidents. As the search for the third driver continues, there is a collective call for justice and accountability to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

This case serves as a grim reminder of the fatal consequences that can arise from drivers' failure to stop and provide assistance following an accident. It underscores the importance of adhering to road safety measures and the legal and ethical duty to aid those in distress. The ongoing investigation aims not only to bring justice for Donan Myron Justice but also to reinforce the message that hit-and-run is a serious crime with severe repercussions.