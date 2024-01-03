Gunman Tristan Sherry Fatally Shot in Christmas Eve Dublin Gang Feud

Dublin was gripped by bloodshed on the eve of Christmas 2023 as a gangland feud led to a fatal shooting and stabbing at a bustling restaurant. Tristan Sherry, a 26-year-old reputed gangland figure, stormed into Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown, armed with a sub-machine gun and a singular mission.

On the fateful night of December 24, Sherry opened fire, critically injuring a 48-year-old man with a bullet to the head. Amidst the chaos, Sherry was overpowered and stabbed up to 27 times by associates of his intended victim. He succumbed to his injuries, marking a grisly end to a botched murder attempt.

Investigation and Arrests

The Garda, aided by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, sprang into action, initiating an in-depth probe into the incident. An 18-year-old suspect was swiftly arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, marking the second arrest in the ongoing investigation. This legislation allows for the teenager’s detention for up to 24 hours. Garda officials have hinted at more anticipated arrests as the investigation unfolds.

The fatal shooting and subsequent events are believed to be manifestations of a simmering feud between two criminal gangs in West Dublin. In response to the escalating violence, the frequency of armed patrols has been increased to prevent potential revenge attacks. Tristan Sherry’s life had been under threat before, with previous attacks including stabbings and assaults on properties linked to him.