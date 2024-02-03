Fatal Family Feud: Land Dispute in Lucknow Results in Three Deaths

In a tragic display of familial discord, an ongoing land dispute in the Malihabad area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, escalated into a fatal shooting, claiming the lives of three family members. The incident unfolded as an accountant arrived to measure the contested land, igniting a clash between two rival factions within the same family.

Shots Fired in Land Dispute

During the ensuing confrontation, a family member identified as Lallan Khan, known for his criminal history, allegedly opened fire. The victims—a 17-year-old teenager, his mother, and his uncle—fell prey to the unforgiving bullets. The chilling incident sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents in a state of panic and apprehension.

Police Response and Investigation

The Additional Director General of Police, S.B. Shiradkar, confirmed the details of the incident. Law enforcement officers promptly responded, seizing the rifle believed to be used in the shooting and a vehicle thought to be associated with the accused. Authorities have also detained some associates of the accused in connection with the violent incident.

Ongoing Efforts to Apprehend the Accused

Despite the arrests, the primary suspect, Lallan Khan, remains at large. Police efforts to apprehend him are ongoing, signalling an active and relentless pursuit of justice. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available. The tragedy underscores the lethal potential of land disputes, a common catalyst for violence in the region, and raises urgent questions about land rights, familial relations, and law enforcement.