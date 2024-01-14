Fatal Dog Shooting in Greenford Sparks Public Attention

On a typical Sunday morning in Greenford, West London, tranquility was shattered by an incident that left the community in shock. Metropolitan Police officers fatally shot a dog, not specified to be a bulldog type, after it reportedly killed another canine. The unsettling event which unfolded on Queens Avenue has sparked widespread attention, with a video capturing the scene viewed over 99,000 times on a social media platform.

Morning Mayhem

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene in response to reports of an out-of-control dog. On arrival, they were confronted with a situation where they had to make a split-second decision. Met Police Elite SO19 unit found themselves in a face-off with the aggressive dog, which had already attacked and killed another dog. In a bid to prevent further serious harm, the officers resorted to using their firearms, resulting in the death of the dog.

Unseen Footage and Public Appeal

A video of the incident, recorded from a house, shows officers shooting the dog as it attempted to flee. However, the footage has not been officially released by Mirror Online. The Metropolitan Police have appealed to the public not to share the video, in a bid to contain the situation and prevent further distress. As investigations continue, the police are actively working to locate and secure the dog to prevent any further potential harm.

Impending Legislation and Public Caution

This incident comes at a time of legislative changes aimed at controlling dangerous breeds. The impending law, set to come into effect on January 31, prohibits the ownership of XL Bully breeds. Owners are required to register for an exemption scheme and pay a fee. This law is a response to a series of attacks linked to these breeds. While no arrests have been made in relation to this incident, residents and pedestrians in the Greenford area have been cautioned to be vigilant, highlighting the ongoing concern around dangerous dogs.